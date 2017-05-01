State terminates STAARS contract, files motion to dismiss suit

The Alabama Finance Department has made the decision to terminate the State of Alabama Accounting and Resource System, or STAARS, effective Sept. 30.

Officials say the department has also filed a motion to have a suit filed against the contract dismissed. According to court documents, the department and Finance Director Clinton Carter filed the motion to dismiss the suit because they are canceling the contract themselves.

The lawsuit, which was filed by State Auditor Jim Zeigler, claimed the system’s contract violated Alabama’s competitive bid law. The suit also asked the court to declare the contract and amendments void and to order the finance department to rescind them.

Montgomery attorney Doyle Fuller, who represents Zeigler, says a hearing scheduled for Tuesday will go forward.

“The cancellation is a win for Zeigler and for Alabama taxpayers, but there are still loose ends to be brought to court,” Fuller said.

