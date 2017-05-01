Learning through song at Baldwin Arts and Magnet School

"Tomorrow's song is today's gift..." Those beautiful words are the motto for all choral classes at Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet school, and they were coined by teacher Traci Fuller. Becoming an educator was the last thing Fuller thought she would do for a career.

"In undergrad, I majored in vocal performance and I wanted to be a singer," Fuller explained. "After I graduated I kind of realized that world really wasn't for me. I didn't want to be on the road constantly, so I got my first teaching job in an elementary school and I fell in love with it. Really, after the first day, I knew this is where I wanted to be."

After nearly two decades of teaching in Florida, Fuller is wrapping up her first year in Montgomery. She enjoys sharing her love for music with her students, but she also understands it is a balancing act doing that in a classroom.

"I have to allow myself to express themselves because I want their personalities to come out on stage while their are performing," Fuller said, "but I also have to make sure we keep things in line."

All the hard work is worth it. She finds her job to be truly rewarding at the end of the day.

"It is worth it all for that moment when I see their eyes light up, when they get a new concept or when I see them perform on stage" Fuller admitted. "The students here at Baldwin, they make it all worthwhile."

