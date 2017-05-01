Learning through song at Baldwin Arts and Magnet School - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Class Act

Learning through song at Baldwin Arts and Magnet School

Traci Fuller is a choral teacher at Baldwin Arts and Magnet School in Montgomery (Source: WSFA 12 News). Traci Fuller is a choral teacher at Baldwin Arts and Magnet School in Montgomery (Source: WSFA 12 News).
Fuller and one of her choral classes Baldwin (Source: WSFA 12 News). Fuller and one of her choral classes Baldwin (Source: WSFA 12 News).
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

"Tomorrow's song is today's gift..." Those beautiful words are the motto for all choral classes at Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet school, and they were coined by teacher Traci Fuller. Becoming an educator was the last thing Fuller thought she would do for a career.

"In undergrad, I majored in vocal performance and I wanted to be a singer," Fuller explained. "After I graduated I kind of realized that world really wasn't for me. I didn't want to be on the road constantly, so I got my first teaching job in an elementary school and I fell in love with it. Really, after the first day, I knew this is where I wanted to be."

After nearly two decades of teaching in Florida, Fuller is wrapping up her first year in Montgomery. She enjoys sharing her love for music with her students, but she also understands it is a balancing act doing that in a classroom.

"I have to allow myself to express themselves because I want their personalities to come out on stage while their are performing," Fuller said, "but I also have to make sure we keep things in line."

All the hard work is worth it. She finds her job to be truly rewarding at the end of the day.

"It is worth it all for that moment when I see their eyes light up, when they get a new concept or when I see them perform on stage" Fuller admitted. "The students here at Baldwin, they make it all worthwhile."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News.  All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

  • Snake house: Woman discovers hundreds in den under new home

    Snake house: Woman discovers hundreds in den under new home

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 8:14 AM EDT2017-05-02 12:14:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 8:22 AM EDT2017-05-02 12:22:04 GMT

    Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.

    More >>

    Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.

    More >>

  • Mother of 3 killed in mass shooting at San Diego pool party

    Mother of 3 killed in mass shooting at San Diego pool party

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:29 GMT

    Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.

    More >>

    Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly