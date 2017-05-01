Driver wanted for questioning after crash on I-65 leaves 2 injur - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Driver wanted for questioning after crash on I-65 leaves 2 injured

A medical helicopter takes off from the scene of a crash on I-65 in Chilton County. (Source: Duwan Walker) A medical helicopter takes off from the scene of a crash on I-65 in Chilton County. (Source: Duwan Walker)
CHILTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

The Clanton Police Department says a driver is wanted for questioning after two people were injured in a crash on I-65 in Chilton County.

According to Clanton Police, the crash happened Monday afternoon near the 207-mile marker, just south of Temple Road. Investigators believe the crash, which caused major delays, was the result of a road rage incident between a car and two subjects on a motorcycle.

Following the crash, the driver of the car continued to drive south on I-65, according to police. The driver was described as a 50 to 60-year-old male with a beard. He was seen driving a Chevrolet Impala, gray in color, missing a rear bumper cover.  

Investigators say the two riders of the motorcycle, a male, and female, were taken from the scene by medical helicopter for treatment. At this time, the extent of the extent of their injuries are unknown but it is believed they will recover.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

