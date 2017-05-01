Judge to rule on dismissal motion in case involving key AL state education players

One teacher in Montgomery is helping students find a way to express their personality and learn more about themselves, and she is doing it all through the art of signing.More >>
A group of teenagers is facing charges after a series of bomb threats at schools in Selma and Dallas County. Officials say the baseless threats disrupted learning, caused concern and wasted a lot of resources.More >>
Attorneys are arguing motions to dismiss in a civil lawsuit filed by state superintendent finalist, Dr. Craig Pouncey.More >>
Nearly 2,300 former students in Alabama who attended Corinthian Colleges, Inc. are now eligible to have their federal student loans forgiven.More >>
Injuries to children prompted Osprey to recall 82,000 Poco child carriers sold nationwide from January 2012 to December 2015.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education will hold the final community forum to discuss its intervention into MPSMore >>
The Alabama House changes to the education budget were revealed Wednesday morning, including funding for 152 new teachers. The teachers would be for grades 4 through 6.More >>
The Alabama State Board of Education will hold a special-called work session Wednesday where we expect to learn more details about the intervention into Montgomery Public Schools.More >>
It's the talk of Coosa County, multiple high school seniors involved in a prank that morphed into a major case of vandalism.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education released this statement a few minutes ago regarding graduation rates it published on Friday.More >>
