Judge to rule on dismissal motion in case involving key AL state education players

Attorneys are arguing motions to dismiss in a civil lawsuit filed by state superintendent finalist, Dr. Craig Pouncey.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul will rule this week on whether to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges key players in the Alabama State Department of Education acted together maliciously to assassinate the character of state superintendent finalist Dr. Craig Pouncey.

The key issue that could sideline the lawsuit is state immunity.

The defendants: State BOE member Mary Scott Hunter, then-acting Superintendent Philip Cleveland, ALSDE Attorneys Juliana Dean, Susan Crowther, and James Ward are cloaked in immunity as state constitutional officers or employees that protect them from lawsuits involving decisions or actions connected to their professional duties.

In this instance, Pouncey’s attorney Kenny Mendelsohn, says the defendants acted outside the scope of their official jobs.

“I think what the defendants did was outside their authority,” Mendelsohn stated. “I think it was an orchestrated effort.”

The lawsuit alleges the State BOE members received an anonymous complaint against Pouncey, falsely stating he used state resources to complete his doctoral dissertation while working for ALSDE more than five years ago. Board member Mary Scott Hunter reportedly gave the letter to then-acting superintendent Philip Cleveland who turned it over to the legal department.

The legal department contacted the Alabama Ethics Commission, which does not accept anonymous complaints. Nonetheless, the Ethics Commission

received the letter and sent a confirmation letter they received the document. That confirmation letter was leaked to the media days prior to the school board voting on a new superintendent, which is when other state BOE members learned about the action taken by Hunter and the defendants.

“When you get anonymous complaints you don’t run to the Ethics Commission with it,” Mendelsohn stated. “You were at Senator [Gerald] Dial’s hearing when all the members of the board said they didn’t pay attention to it.”

Attorneys for the defendants say they could have faced criminal punishment if they had not referred the letter to the ethics commission despite the anonymous status and maintain this case should be dismissed.

Mendelson also dropped a key piece of new information during Monday’s hearing, stating another anonymous complaint was made about another finalist to the board which was not investigated. Mendelson says he wants to the case to continue so he can collect discovery and dispositions to determine what really transpired.

Hunter’s attorney, Lee Copeland, described his client's absolute immunity as a “Gold star - get out of jail card,” dispelling bad faith in her handing over the letter, and reportedly discussing an open ethics investigation into Pouncey during a BCA meeting prior to the vote.

Should the case go forward, discovery and depositions could lift the veil on a number of reported inaccuracies that reportedly occurred during the search for a new superintendent.

