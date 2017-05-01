Rehobeth Fire and Rescue show off new ambulance

Rehobeth Fire and Rescue showed off it's new ambulance in an open house Monday evening.

The new ambulance has new safety features, there's an electronic stretcher to help lift patients and it's expected to be a lot more comfortable.

Rescue leaders are excited about having a newer model they believe will better suit the community. The upgrade has been approximately two years in the making. They were able to replace one of four vehicles with the new purchase, funded by a gr ant.

"There will be more lights and on the back now where you see the older ambulances just solid color that say ambulance across the back of them. All the new ambulances are being put on the road now require that they have a chevron shape pattern going from the top to the bottom of the ambulances that's reflective," said Capt. Heather Thomas.

The older models only had seat belts that went across the waist. These have five point harness restraints on them.

"Our EMA director is pushing to get a lot of the upgrades like you see in especially our volunteer firemen. There's classes there's fire colleges they can go to and anytime that we can see that and improving the quality of services and the upgrades and the equipment that they have. Then that benefits the citizens that are in need of those emergency services," said Houston County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield.

Rehobeth Fire and Rescue hope to replace the other three vehicles in the future.

Rehobeth Fire and Rescue is also in need of volunteers. If you'd like to help, call 702-8832.

