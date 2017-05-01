Biscuits drop series finale to Barons, 6-5

The Biscuits (13-11) squandered a five run first inning lead in the series finale losing 6-5 to the Birmingham Barons (10-16) Monday morning at Riverwalk Stadium.
If you are in the mood for some baseball, then you are in luck! The Biscuits will be back in town this Saturday to host the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
The Tampa Bay Rays announced Thursday that OF Colby Rasmus will begin a rehab assignment with the Montgomery Biscuits beginning Saturday, April 22, against the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
The Biscuits (6-5) achieved what was perhaps their most impressive victory of the season thus far, blanking the Jackson Generals (8-3), 1-0, on Monday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.More >>
The Biscuits overturned an early 2-0 deficit to stun the Birmingham Barons on a ninth-inning passed ball, defeating their North Division rivals for the 11th-straight game, 3-2, on Friday night at Regions Field.More >>
Hunter Wood (1-1) became the second Biscuits pitcher to dominate the Birmingham Barons in as many nights as Montgomery defeated their interstate rivals 4-1 on Thursday night at Regions Field.More >>
The Biscuits (3-3) won their third consecutive game of the season, 5-2, over the Birmingham Barons (1-5) at Regions Field on Wednesday night behind another terrific outing from Rays top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell (1-1).More >>
The Biscuits lost the second game of a five-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night, falling to their South Division foes by a score of 5-3. The loss continued the Biscuits' struggles to notch their first win of the season.More >>
Big Mo from the Montgomery Biscuits will soon go where few mascots have gone before.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits are looking for some special kids to be a part of the 2017 season as an honorary bat kid of the game.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
A Clanton native has become the first college series angler to win an elite tournament, according to Bassmaster.More >>
"There's Kent's stable star right there," Gary Palmisano says. I am standing next to Dial Me. The horse that I own 1/200th of. I put up a one-time $500 fee to join the Churchill Downs Racing Club.More >>
The rookie from Alabama caught a five-bass limit weighing 12 pounds, 15 ounces today, pushing his four-day total to 64-13 and holding off a late-charging veteran Kevin VanDam.More >>
The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Trinity Presbyterian School has named Barry Loyal the next head football coach for the Wildcats. It won't take him long to get adjusted, however.More >>
While many NFL hopefuls went to New York for the draft, O.J. Howard came back to his old stomping grounds in Autauga County.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
