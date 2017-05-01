Website shows status of Montgomery paving projects - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Website shows status of Montgomery paving projects

(Source: City of Montgomery) (Source: City of Montgomery)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The City of Montgomery has released an interactive map showing its latest paving projects across the city.

The new map was released through Open Data Montgomery. It breaks down finished projects and those that are scheduled.

You can zoom into the map to see the roads in your area. You can also check out each individual project.

City leaders say about $1.5 million will be spent on paving roads this year. That money will be spent among the nine districts.

City officials say there is about $15 million worth of paving that needs to be done.

"We go through a process of trying to coordinate with each council district to say 'okay, what are your top priorities within this list, even though we know all these streets need paving, we know that, but we can only get a select few. What are our top priorities and what do we want to focus on first.' That's kind of how we work down that list," said Chris Conway with the City of Montgomery.

About 97 street segments among the nine districts will be worked on this fiscal year.

Conway says there are another 600 street segments that need work, and they'll be working to determine the resources they can use for those projects.

