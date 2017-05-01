City making changes to intersection near Riverwalk Stadium

The City of Montgomery is making changes to a busy downtown intersection.

Officials confirmed a new four-way stop at the intersection of Coosa, West Jefferson and Tallapoosa streets near Riverwalk Stadium.

In the middle of the new intersection there will be a baseball statue.

Also, the portion of Tallapoosa immediately in front of the stadium will transition from current one-way traffic to two-way.

The project is already underway. The city hopes to have the project completed this week.

Leaders hope this will make the area more pedestrian friendly.

