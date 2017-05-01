Women sought in Camp Hill credit card fraud case

The Camp Hill Police Department is looking for two women wanted in reference to a fraudulent use of a credit card investigation.

Video of the two women in question was taken March 17.

This is the two at the Dollar General in Camp Hill on Tallapoosa County Road 89.

Police say they used the credit card belonging to a victim to make a large purchase.

If you can help identify or find these women, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

