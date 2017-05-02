Escaped inmate captured in Deatsville, 2nd inmate still at large

Bobby Lee Taylor, left, and Ryan Edward Wilson, right. (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

A state inmate who escaped from a facility in south Alabama a week ago was recaptured in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

According to ADOC, a tip led U.S. Marshals to a location in Deatsville where they found Bobby Lee Taylor, 38. He was taken into custody without incident around 12:30 p.m.

Taylor is serving a 20-year sentence at Loxley Work Release Center for a second-degree theft of property conviction in Elmore County.

Ryan Edward Wilson, 29, who escaped with Taylor, is still at large. He is serving a two-year sentence for a first-degree theft of property conviction in Jackson County.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts should call the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.