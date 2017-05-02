Clanton native wins Bassmaster Elite tournament

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
A Clanton native has become the first college series angler to win an elite tournament, according to Bassmaster.More >>
"There's Kent's stable star right there," Gary Palmisano says. I am standing next to Dial Me. The horse that I own 1/200th of. I put up a one-time $500 fee to join the Churchill Downs Racing Club.More >>
The Biscuits (13-11) squandered a five run first inning lead in the series finale losing 6-5 to the Birmingham Barons (10-16) Monday morning at Riverwalk Stadium.
The rookie from Alabama caught a five-bass limit weighing 12 pounds, 15 ounces today, pushing his four-day total to 64-13 and holding off a late-charging veteran Kevin VanDam.More >>
The New England Patriots selected Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia with the 85th pick of the NFL Draft Friday.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Trinity Presbyterian School has named Barry Loyal the next head football coach for the Wildcats. It won't take him long to get adjusted, however.More >>
While many NFL hopefuls went to New York for the draft, O.J. Howard came back to his old stomping grounds in Autauga County.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
