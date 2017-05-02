Clanton native wins Bassmaster Elite tournament - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Clanton native wins Bassmaster Elite tournament

(Source: Bassmaster Facebook) (Source: Bassmaster Facebook)
RIDGELAND, MS (WSFA) -

A Clanton native has become the first college series angler to win an elite tournament, according to Bassmaster.      

According to Bassmaster, 26-year-old Dustin Connell won the Bassmasters Elite event at Ross Barnett reservoir in Ridgeland Mississippi. Barnett received a $100,000 check as a part of his winnings Monday.

Connell was the 2015 BASS Southern Open Champion, 2015 Alabama Bass Trail Champion and is a former University of Alabama angler, according to his Facebook page.

Bassmaster says the Bassmaster Elite Series is the highest level of professional bass fishing tournaments. Competitors must qualify for the series though the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Opens or B.A.S.S. Nation.

For more information about the elite event at Ross Barnett or Bassmaster, visit this website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

    •   
