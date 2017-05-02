Eric: Time for a break but next storm awaits

A cool & crisp morning marks the sure sign that our cold front has passed the area. Skies are clear and should stay that way all day long, likely trickling into much of the day Wednesday. But we don't get an opportunity to get used to the quiet conditions. Our next system starts to target the area as early as late Wednesday night.

TODAY: Sunglasses rule the day with pure sunshine. Expect highs into the lower 80s.

NEXT IN LINE: By tomorrow, a fresh developing area of low pressure will evolve to our west. Models track the low toward Memphis, TN into Wednesday night, deepening the low in the process. The projected track and intensity of that low at face value is concerning. It's a track that tends to produce severe weather in Alabama. But it's not that simple.

Moisture return ahead of the front is expected to be limited, resulting in instability values that fall short of what would be necessary for a more widespread severe weather event. High-resolution models suggest an initial line of thunderstorms early Thursday morning pushing east with more intense activity favoring a southward push into the more unstable air. The limited return of instability alone would prevent a big ticket severe weather event and could be enough of a limiting factor to generate only a marginal overall risk. Models hint at another line of storms developing along the front itself later in the day, which would also bear watching.

All of that mumbo-jumbo gets us into a high shear/low instability setup that tends to be more common in the Winter than early May. We see many instances of this, and it often takes only a little-added instability for storms to become problematic given the favorable dynamics. So this will be a system we'll continue to closely monitor, but at this time, I think it would take a decent shot of added projected moisture and instability to start getting us concerned. We'll advertise a rather low-end risk for marginally severe storms beginning after midnight and through Thursday morning. That morning round will play into any additional storms into the afternoon, so we'll take things one step at a time. The relatively greatest threat would favor south Alabama where instability values may be slightly higher.

LOOKING AHEAD: We'll trend back toward below average temperatures to close the week behind that system, leading to highs in the 70s Friday and into the first half of the weekend. That Thursday system appears to be the only one on our horizon over the next 7-days.

