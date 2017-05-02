14-year-old girl killed near Montgomery school identified; suspected shooter charged with murder

A juvenile suspect has been charged with murder following the shooting death of 14-year-old Bellingrath Middle School student Jacquerria Timmons, police confirmed Tuesday.

According to Major A. S. Tatum with the Montgomery Police Department, the unidentified suspect, a male less than 16 years old, has been taken to the Montgomery Youth Detention Center on Air Base Boulevard.

Tatum said police are confident the suspect is responsible for the shooting but wouldn't say if the gunfire was intentional.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey said he will seek the try the juvenile as an adult.

Capt. Regina Duckett says the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday, in the 3400 block of South Court Street. When officers arrived, they found Timmons suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting revealed a group of juveniles were standing in front of St. James Missionary Baptist Church No. 2 on South Court Street. Tatum says at some point a student from another school came to the group and introduced a small caliber handgun. Shortly after the suspected shooter pulled the trigger, striking Timmons once.

MPD initially talked with a number of witnesses who provided information regarding this shooting. That information led MPD to identify multiple persons of interest. From among these persons of interest, MPD was able to identify the suspected shooter and take him into custody.

Around 11 p.m. Tatum says investigators charged the juvenile suspect with murder.

Tatum says the police department is working closely with the juvenile court system in this case. At this time, no other information related to the investigation could be released.

"We will provide information to the public to update this investigation as we can, but we must withhold from public release any information that jeopardizes our pursuit of justice for Jaquerria Timmons and her family," Duckett says.

