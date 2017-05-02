Chilton County peach farmers predict short supply of 2017 crop - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Chilton County peach farmers predict short supply of 2017 crop

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
CHILTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

Some peach farmers in Chilton County say the supply of peaches could run out by mid-July after the area's two straight mild and warm winters.

Lynn Harrison, who runs a fruit stand on Highway 82 west, says the mild winters are not good for the trees.

While a late chill or frost could severely damage the crops, Harrison says the trees themselves must have at least 1,000 hours of cold temperatures to rest and go dormant. Warmer temperatures encourage more growth and that in turn wears the trees out. 

Because of the past two mild winters, trees have not had the ample time to rest. Harrison predicts a fair crop and a peach supply may that may not last as long this summer.

A healthy supply of peaches would usually stretch into mid-August. The average lifespan of a healthy peach tree is 12 years.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

  • Mother of 3 killed in mass shooting at San Diego pool party

    Mother of 3 killed in mass shooting at San Diego pool party

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:29 GMT

    Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.

    More >>

    Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.

    More >>

  • Snake house: Woman discovers hundreds in den under new home

    Snake house: Woman discovers hundreds in den under new home

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 8:14 AM EDT2017-05-02 12:14:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 8:22 AM EDT2017-05-02 12:22:04 GMT

    Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.

    More >>

    Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly