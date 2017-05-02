Chilton County peach farmers predict short supply of 2017 crop

Some peach farmers in Chilton County say the supply of peaches could run out by mid-July after the area's two straight mild and warm winters.

Lynn Harrison, who runs a fruit stand on Highway 82 west, says the mild winters are not good for the trees.

While a late chill or frost could severely damage the crops, Harrison says the trees themselves must have at least 1,000 hours of cold temperatures to rest and go dormant. Warmer temperatures encourage more growth and that in turn wears the trees out.

Because of the past two mild winters, trees have not had the ample time to rest. Harrison predicts a fair crop and a peach supply may that may not last as long this summer.

A healthy supply of peaches would usually stretch into mid-August. The average lifespan of a healthy peach tree is 12 years.

