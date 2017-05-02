Jubilee Combat Cancer run to take place Saturday in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Jubilee Combat Cancer run to take place Saturday in Montgomery

By Judd Davis, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

It’s one of the oldest runs in Montgomery and this Saturday you can participate. The 39th year for the Jubilee Combat Cancer run will take place in Old Alabama Town. 

The first run was called the Jubilee River Run and Goat Hill Fun Run Road Races. While the causes have changed over the years, the name Jubilee has remained strong. Now the goal is eliminating a deadly disease.

“Until a few years ago I really didn’t have a fight in this event,” said Jubilee board member Katrina Martin. “But when my father passed away with cancer my fight got stronger.”

Martin is not alone. Hundreds of runners and walkers will be in downtown Montgomery this Saturday, May 6. There’s an 8K run, 2-mile run, and a 1-mile memory walk. There’s also a Wellness Expo and plenty of things for the kids.

It's not too late to sign up. Packet pick up is this Friday. You can sign up there or register online and get a discount.

One step at a time you can make a difference.
 
