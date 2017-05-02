2 Prattville men facing federal sex trafficking charges

Two Prattville men are facing charges related to sex trafficking of a child, according to Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris of the Middle District of Alabama and Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Michael Graham Lowe, 24, and Joshua David Rose, 28, with one count each of sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

Lowe was arrested Monday and Rose has been in custody since Aug. 5 on related state charges.

According to court documents, Rose and Lowe conspired to recruit, entice and transport the victim for commercial sex acts in June.

If convicted, the suspects face 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

