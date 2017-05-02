19-year-old charged with rape in Auburn - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

19-year-old charged with rape in Auburn

(Source: Auburn Police Department) (Source: Auburn Police Department)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

A man has been arrested in Auburn after an incident Monday night, according to the Auburn Police Department.

According to Auburn Police, Wilmer Adailt Lemus Villafuerte, 19 of Loachapoka, is charged with rape second degree.

Police say around 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 800 block of Lee Road 394 on a suspicious call. When officers arrived, the parents of the 15-year-old victim told them they discovered Villafuerte inside their residence and he fled.

Police say Villafuerte was located near the residence and detained early Tuesday morning. Further investigation determined Villafuerte had been sexually involved with the 15-year-old victim on prior occasions.

Villafuerte was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains under a $10,000 bond.

Police say this investigation is continuing and additional charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:18:08 GMT

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

    More >>

  • Mother of 3 killed in mass shooting at San Diego pool party

    Mother of 3 killed in mass shooting at San Diego pool party

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:29 GMT

    Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.

    More >>

    Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.

    More >>

  • Snake house: Woman discovers hundreds in den under new home

    Snake house: Woman discovers hundreds in den under new home

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 8:14 AM EDT2017-05-02 12:14:58 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 8:22 AM EDT2017-05-02 12:22:04 GMT

    Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.

    More >>

    Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly