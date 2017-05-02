19-year-old charged with rape in Auburn

A man has been arrested in Auburn after an incident Monday night, according to the Auburn Police Department.

According to Auburn Police, Wilmer Adailt Lemus Villafuerte, 19 of Loachapoka, is charged with rape second degree.

Police say around 11 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 800 block of Lee Road 394 on a suspicious call. When officers arrived, the parents of the 15-year-old victim told them they discovered Villafuerte inside their residence and he fled.

Police say Villafuerte was located near the residence and detained early Tuesday morning. Further investigation determined Villafuerte had been sexually involved with the 15-year-old victim on prior occasions.

Villafuerte was transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains under a $10,000 bond.

Police say this investigation is continuing and additional charges are anticipated.

