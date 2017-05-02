Selma police evidence tech fired, arrested over stolen guns and jewelry

Selma police officers took one of their coworkers into custody Tuesday as officials revealed that several items had been taken from the department’s evidence vault, including weapons.

Adrianne Michelle Canterbury, 34, an evidence technician, was terminated and arrested at Selma Police Department Headquarters and charged with several counts of theft, as well as an ethics violation for allegedly using her office for personal gain and tampering with evidence.

Last month, Selma police were notified by the Dallas County school system that Canterbury’s son had a large amount of jewelry in his possession, which Chief Spencer Collier says turned out to be 37 necklaces taken from the evidence room.

According to Collier, Canterbury was questioned about the jewelry and admitted to taking them out of the evidence room.

She was placed on administrative leave and separate investigations were launched into the matter by the department’s Internal Affairs Unit and Criminal Investigations Division.

Police soon learned that three guns were also missing from the evidence vault.

During a search of her home on Friday, Collier says police were able to recover two of the three missing pistols.

The third gun made its way back out onto the streets of the community and was used in a deadly shooting in Dallas County, the chief said.

“She admitted to taking it and trading it with someone for electronic equipment,” Collier said.

Canterbury had been employed at the police department since November.

Another employee has now been placed in charge of the evidence vault and an inventory continues to be done, but nothing else is believed to be missing, Collier added.

“Our evidence policies and procedures are adequate. They just need to be followed. We want the citizens of Selma to know that we will police our own,” the chief stated.

Evidence technicians respond to crime scenes and collect evidence to be processed. They drive marked cars and wear slightly different uniforms than police officers.

Last month, another civilian employee was terminated at the Selma Police Department for improper conduct. According to Collier, it was over the mishandling of receipts.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.