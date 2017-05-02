Dothan mayor Mike Schmitz says he won't seek re-election

Dothan Mayor Mike Schmitz announced during Tuesday's city commission meeting that he will not seek re-election. After serving the city as mayor for seven and a half years, Schmitz has decided to end this chapter and take on a new one.

Schmitz said he plans to spend more time growing his business but is considering another elected position.

The mayor couldn't make his announcement without getting a little choked up. He thanked the city for allowing him to serve two terms as mayor.

"This announcement allowed me to look into stuff...I'm a mayor so now I'm going to look at other things," Schmitz said.

Some of the accomplishments Schmitz is most proud of include recruiting Commercial Jet to the city, bringing the medical school to Dothan, and the Forever Wild Project.

The soon-to-be former mayor said he doesn't plan on leaving the area.

"This is my home. This is where I'm going to live and I love this community," Schmitz explained.

He said several candidates have already reached out to him and expressed interest in his position.

"You're replacing a guy like Mike who's been very successful, very popular mayor," said District 4 Commissioner John Ferguson. "He's done a lot of good things that people don't even know about, but I've been able to witness a lot of that first hand and I can tell you whoever decided to put their name in that ring better give it a lot of thought because there will be high expectations."

Schmitz' term ends in October.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.