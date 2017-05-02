MPACT locked down Tuesday morning after shots fired nearby

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a vehicle Tuesday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The incident happened near Montgomery Preparatory Academy for Career Technologies, or MPACT, and the school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Governor Drive after receiving a report of shots being fired in the area.

A man told officers shots were fired at his vehicle while he was driving on Governors Drive. No one was injured, but the vehicle was damaged.

No arrests have been made.

