ASU reacts after Alabama AG's office confirms criminal investigation closed

Alabama State University issued a statement Tuesday afternoon reacting to news that a 2012 criminal investigation by the Alabama attorney general's office into the university has concluded. Acting Attorney General Chris McCool confirmed the investigation into alleged wrongdoing at has been closed.

The AG's office released the following statement:

(This statement is being issued in response to media inquiries regarding substantial information put in the public domain by other governmental agencies related to the investigation of ASU by the Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Division (SPD).) This matter was opened following complaints from former employees and pursuant to a public referral from former Governor Robert Bentley, who served as the ex officio Chairman of the ASU Board of Trustees. Acting Attorney General McCool was appointed by former Attorney General Luther Strange, who recused himself. In 2012, former Governor Bentley publicly announced that he was referring the matter for criminal investigation. Subsequently, Acting AG McCool directed SPD Chief Matt Hart to empanel a special grand jury in Montgomery County to investigate the allegations. The SPD worked in close coordination with the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama, which conducted its own investigation into ASU. All of the allegations referred by the governor, and many more, were investigated. Extensive expert analyses of records and financial information were conducted. Dozens of witnesses and thousands of items of evidence were presented to the special grand jury. Acting Attorney General McCool personally participated in virtually every special grand jury session. After evaluating all the evidence, the special grand jury declined to act on any allegation. For this reason, the matter is now closed.

Alabama State Interim-President Leon Wilson reacted to the closure of the FSS audit saying "a great stone has been lifted off Alabama State University today".

His full statement reads:

"A great stone has been lifted off Alabama State University today as Acting Attorney General Chris McCool announced that after evaluating all the data and information assimilated by Forensic Strategic Solutions (FSS) in what is known as the FSS Audit - that he is closing the entire proceedings because the special grand jury that was empanelled to review the "so-called" audit findings declined to act on any allegation. The ASU family applauds his wise, just and prudent decision. Today, more than four years after Governor Robert Bentley authorized the first of several FSS contracts to produce an audit of the University, and after three years - plus, when FSS submitted a shabby, so called “Preliminary Update” of its audit; FSS failed to produce a final audit report or a scintilla of hard, true evidence of criminal wrongdoing at ASU, even after collecting more than two million dollars of Alabama taxpayer money for what can only be called a "witch hunt." This misuse of taxpayer dollars is shameful, as well as the false allegations and innuendos purported against the University, which only aspired to give its students the very best education possible. The University will hold a formal news conference at a time to be announced."

