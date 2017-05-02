Rosters announced for 58th AHSAA North vs. South All-Star Footba - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Rosters announced for 58th AHSAA North vs. South All-Star Football Game

(Source: AHSAA) (Source: AHSAA)
MONTGOMERY, AL -

North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 58th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game have been selected. The two 37-member teams comprised of 2017 seniors were announced by Alvin Briggs, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Tuesday.

The North-South Game will be played Thursday, July 20 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The annual game will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and broadcast by the AHSAA Radio Network.  

The game will be the last all-star game of in this year’s AHSAA Summer Conference. The AHSACDA will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and for the first time, cross country.
      
Head coach for the South is G.W. Long High School’s Scott Horne. North head coach is Parker High School’s Andre Robinson. Horne has a 74-20 career record in eight years as the Rebels’ head coach. His teams have compiled a 55-7 slate averaging 11 wins per season over the last five years. Long has reached the 2A semifinals each of the last two years going 12-1 each year and currently owns a 25-game region winning streak. Robinson, now in his second tenure as Parker’s head coach, is 64-55 overall in 15 years as a head coach. He coached the Thundering Herd from 1997-2003 before becoming a college assistant coach, then returned to the high school ranks in 2013 at Birmingham Carver, then moved back to Parker in 2014 and has guided the Herd to a 22-11 slate the last three years.
      
Eight players who helped their teams play in state championship games last December have been selected to play in this summer’s game. Named to the South squad are defensive end Carlton Martial and running back Treymarius Roberson of Class 7A runner-up McGill-Toolen Catholic; defensive back Will Boler and linebacker Zach Yancey of Class 6A state runner-up Opelika.
       
Named to the North squad are defensive back Jamar Richardson of Class 2A runner-up Aliceville; linebackers Jay Brown and Josh Hatcher of Class 4A state champion Handley; and defensive lineman Richardo Palao of Class 7A state champion Hoover.
      
Coaches named to Robinson’s North staff are Michael Robertson of Hokes Bluff; Bill Smith of Munford; Mark Heaton of Russellville; Richard Dutton of Lawrence County; Kelvis White of Mae Jemison; Scott Sharp of Madison County; and Cedric Brown, the administrative coach, from Southside-Selma.
      
Named to the Horne’s South staff are Jason Massey of Leroy; Wesley Sims of J.U. Blacksher; Lee Carter of Jeff Davis; Pat Thompson of Sweet Water; Tim Perry of Wetumpka; James Lucas of LaFayette; and Greg Howard of Alabama Christian, the South administrative coach.
      
The South holds a 30-25-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The North won 14-0 last year in a game called due to inclement weather in the second quarter.
       
The AHSADCA operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Membership includes coaches of all AHSAA sports as well as administrators of member schools. 
      
The rosters: 


NORTH ALL-STAR TEAM            
                    
First name    Last name    School    Pos.    Ht.    Wt.
Dekarlos    Billingsley    Scottsboro    RB    5'10    197
Trent    Brake    Corner    OL    6'5    285
Jay    Brown    Handley    OLB    5'10    193
Dawson    Cazola    Gardendale    OL    6'2    298
Dakota    Chapman    McAdory    LB    6'1    235
Koy    Chapman    Gordo    QB    6'0    190
Keilend    Clayton    Clay-Chalkville    DL    6'2    290
Isiah    Cox    Walker    WR    5'11    178
Austin    Davis    Thompson    DB    5'11    175
Reynard    Ellis    Shades Valley    RB    6'1    223
Will    Evans    Haleyville     LB    6'2    216
Davyn    Flenord    Central-Clay Co.    WR    6'3    185
Austin    Freeman    Scottsboro    DB    6'0    170
Jeremy    Garth    James Clemens    DL    5'10    230
Josh    Hatcher    Handley    LB    6'0    190
Jay    Hawthorne    Bob Jones    DB    6'0    170
Jalik    Jaggwe    Austin    WR    6'1    190
Khalil    Keith    Winterboro     OL    6'5    290
Spencer    Kemble    Winfield City    ATH    6'2    190
Connor    Landers    Hartselle    LB    5'11    225
Caleb    Meyer    Hartselle    DL    6'1    250
Engene    Minter, Jr.    Parker    WR    6'5    205
Patrick    Nuss    Vestavia Hills     OL    6'7    286
Zac    Oden    Montevallo    QB    6'2    185
Ricardo    Palao    Hoover    DL    6'2    275
Cade    Pugh    Helena      OLB    6'0    190
Jamar    Richardson    Aliceville     DB    6'1    175
Jakari    Robinson    Munford     OL    6'2    298
Tristian    Skinner    Cullman    K    5'11    185
Thomas    Smith    Florence    DB    6'3    200
Antonio    Stanton, Jr.    Bessemer City    Ath    5'9    169
Tucker    Walters    Bob Jones    OL    6'2    290
Will     Wetzler    Mountain Brook    LB    6'0    210
Larry    Wooden    Spain Park    RB    6'0    190
David    Woodruff    Winfield City    OL    6'5    320
Jamal    Woods    Hueytown     DL    6'3    262
Ladarius    Woods    Decatur    RB    5'11    195
                    
                    
NORTH COACHES                
                    
Andre    Robinson    A. H. Parker (Head Coach)        
Michael    Robertson    Hokes Bluff            
Bill     Smith    Munford            
Mark     Heaton    Russellville            
Richard    Dutton    Lawrence County            
Kelvis    White    Mae Jemison            
Scott    Sharp    Madison County            
Cedric     Brown    Southside-Selma (Administrative Coach)    
                    
                    
                    
                    
                    
SOUTH ALL-STAR TEAM            
                    
First name    Last name    School    Pos.    Ht.    Wt.
Jamal    Hourel    Andalusia    RB    5'11    210
Thomas    Kanaley    Andalusia    OL    6'5    285
TreShun    Floyd    Auburn    DE/LB    6'1    215
NeColby    Maxwell    Benjamin Russell    RB    5'8    196
Robert    Lacey    Blount    OL    6'3    280
DeNadio    Madison    Blount    DE/LB    6'1    240
Tommy    Spivey    Brantley     WR    6'1    170
C. J.    Roberts    Carroll    RB    6'0    205
Trent    Kelley    Central- Phenix City    OL    6'5    320
Margarius    Buchanan    Dadeville     ATH    5'9    165
Brian    Mitchell    Daphne    DL    6'4    230
James    Clemmons    Davidson     WR    6'1    185
Clifton    Robbins    Dothan    DE/LB    6'2    230
Keonte    White    Enterprise    DE/LB    5'11    230
Cameron    McElroy    Eufaula    DL    6'0    300
Kendarian    Handy    Jackson    DB    6'2    200
Travis    Bell    Jeff Davis     DL    6'0    263
Travez    Bozeman    Jeff Davis     ATH    5'10    179
Travon    Mathis    Lanett     DL    6'3    265
Taryon    Edwards    Lee - Montgomery    DL    5'11    300
Mike     Huntley, Jr.    Lee - Montgomery    QB    5'11    174
Thronton    Rudolph    Lee - Montgomery    OL    6'1    308
Carlton    Martial    McGill-Toolen     DE/LB    5'10    210
Treymarius    Roberson    McGill-Toolen     RB    5'10    175
Clayton    Kelley    New Brockton    DB    5'9    183
Max    Weeks    New Brockton    K/P    6'5    193
Will    Boler    Opelika    DB    6'0    175
Zach     Yancey    Opelika    DE/LB    5'10    205
Jackson    Tate    Park Crossing    WR    6'0    195
Matt     Trehern    Saraland    OL    6'3    295
Keandrae    Rutledge    Southside - Selma    DE/LB    6'0    190
Zye'Kee    Pruitt    Theodore    DB    6'0    175
Samuel    Plash    UMS-Wright    OL    6'3    250
Charles    Crawford    Vigor    DB    5'10    172
Nathan    Harrison    B. T. Washington    OL    6'0    315
Maurice    Young, Jr.    Wetumpka    WR    6'0    170
Cephus    Johnson    Davidson     QB    6'4    195
                    
SOUTH COACHES                
                    
Scott    Horne    G. W. Long (Head Coach)        
Jason    Massey    Leroy            
Wesley    Sims    J. U. Blacksher            
Lee    Carter    Jeff Davis            
Pat    Thompson    Sweet Water            
Tim    Perry    Wetumpka            
James    Lucas    Lafayette            
Greg     Howard    Alabama Christian (Administrative Coach)

(Courtesy: AHSAA)

Powered by Frankly