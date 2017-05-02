Rosters announced for 58th AHSAA North vs. South All-Star Football Game

North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 58th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game have been selected. The two 37-member teams comprised of 2017 seniors were announced by Alvin Briggs, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Tuesday.

The North-South Game will be played Thursday, July 20 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The annual game will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and broadcast by the AHSAA Radio Network.

The game will be the last all-star game of in this year’s AHSAA Summer Conference. The AHSACDA will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and for the first time, cross country.



Head coach for the South is G.W. Long High School’s Scott Horne. North head coach is Parker High School’s Andre Robinson. Horne has a 74-20 career record in eight years as the Rebels’ head coach. His teams have compiled a 55-7 slate averaging 11 wins per season over the last five years. Long has reached the 2A semifinals each of the last two years going 12-1 each year and currently owns a 25-game region winning streak. Robinson, now in his second tenure as Parker’s head coach, is 64-55 overall in 15 years as a head coach. He coached the Thundering Herd from 1997-2003 before becoming a college assistant coach, then returned to the high school ranks in 2013 at Birmingham Carver, then moved back to Parker in 2014 and has guided the Herd to a 22-11 slate the last three years.



Eight players who helped their teams play in state championship games last December have been selected to play in this summer’s game. Named to the South squad are defensive end Carlton Martial and running back Treymarius Roberson of Class 7A runner-up McGill-Toolen Catholic; defensive back Will Boler and linebacker Zach Yancey of Class 6A state runner-up Opelika.



Named to the North squad are defensive back Jamar Richardson of Class 2A runner-up Aliceville; linebackers Jay Brown and Josh Hatcher of Class 4A state champion Handley; and defensive lineman Richardo Palao of Class 7A state champion Hoover.



Coaches named to Robinson’s North staff are Michael Robertson of Hokes Bluff; Bill Smith of Munford; Mark Heaton of Russellville; Richard Dutton of Lawrence County; Kelvis White of Mae Jemison; Scott Sharp of Madison County; and Cedric Brown, the administrative coach, from Southside-Selma.



Named to the Horne’s South staff are Jason Massey of Leroy; Wesley Sims of J.U. Blacksher; Lee Carter of Jeff Davis; Pat Thompson of Sweet Water; Tim Perry of Wetumpka; James Lucas of LaFayette; and Greg Howard of Alabama Christian, the South administrative coach.



The South holds a 30-25-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The North won 14-0 last year in a game called due to inclement weather in the second quarter.



The AHSADCA operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Membership includes coaches of all AHSAA sports as well as administrators of member schools.



The rosters:



NORTH ALL-STAR TEAM



First name Last name School Pos. Ht. Wt.

Dekarlos Billingsley Scottsboro RB 5'10 197

Trent Brake Corner OL 6'5 285

Jay Brown Handley OLB 5'10 193

Dawson Cazola Gardendale OL 6'2 298

Dakota Chapman McAdory LB 6'1 235

Koy Chapman Gordo QB 6'0 190

Keilend Clayton Clay-Chalkville DL 6'2 290

Isiah Cox Walker WR 5'11 178

Austin Davis Thompson DB 5'11 175

Reynard Ellis Shades Valley RB 6'1 223

Will Evans Haleyville LB 6'2 216

Davyn Flenord Central-Clay Co. WR 6'3 185

Austin Freeman Scottsboro DB 6'0 170

Jeremy Garth James Clemens DL 5'10 230

Josh Hatcher Handley LB 6'0 190

Jay Hawthorne Bob Jones DB 6'0 170

Jalik Jaggwe Austin WR 6'1 190

Khalil Keith Winterboro OL 6'5 290

Spencer Kemble Winfield City ATH 6'2 190

Connor Landers Hartselle LB 5'11 225

Caleb Meyer Hartselle DL 6'1 250

Engene Minter, Jr. Parker WR 6'5 205

Patrick Nuss Vestavia Hills OL 6'7 286

Zac Oden Montevallo QB 6'2 185

Ricardo Palao Hoover DL 6'2 275

Cade Pugh Helena OLB 6'0 190

Jamar Richardson Aliceville DB 6'1 175

Jakari Robinson Munford OL 6'2 298

Tristian Skinner Cullman K 5'11 185

Thomas Smith Florence DB 6'3 200

Antonio Stanton, Jr. Bessemer City Ath 5'9 169

Tucker Walters Bob Jones OL 6'2 290

Will Wetzler Mountain Brook LB 6'0 210

Larry Wooden Spain Park RB 6'0 190

David Woodruff Winfield City OL 6'5 320

Jamal Woods Hueytown DL 6'3 262

Ladarius Woods Decatur RB 5'11 195





NORTH COACHES



Andre Robinson A. H. Parker (Head Coach)

Michael Robertson Hokes Bluff

Bill Smith Munford

Mark Heaton Russellville

Richard Dutton Lawrence County

Kelvis White Mae Jemison

Scott Sharp Madison County

Cedric Brown Southside-Selma (Administrative Coach)











SOUTH ALL-STAR TEAM



First name Last name School Pos. Ht. Wt.

Jamal Hourel Andalusia RB 5'11 210

Thomas Kanaley Andalusia OL 6'5 285

TreShun Floyd Auburn DE/LB 6'1 215

NeColby Maxwell Benjamin Russell RB 5'8 196

Robert Lacey Blount OL 6'3 280

DeNadio Madison Blount DE/LB 6'1 240

Tommy Spivey Brantley WR 6'1 170

C. J. Roberts Carroll RB 6'0 205

Trent Kelley Central- Phenix City OL 6'5 320

Margarius Buchanan Dadeville ATH 5'9 165

Brian Mitchell Daphne DL 6'4 230

James Clemmons Davidson WR 6'1 185

Clifton Robbins Dothan DE/LB 6'2 230

Keonte White Enterprise DE/LB 5'11 230

Cameron McElroy Eufaula DL 6'0 300

Kendarian Handy Jackson DB 6'2 200

Travis Bell Jeff Davis DL 6'0 263

Travez Bozeman Jeff Davis ATH 5'10 179

Travon Mathis Lanett DL 6'3 265

Taryon Edwards Lee - Montgomery DL 5'11 300

Mike Huntley, Jr. Lee - Montgomery QB 5'11 174

Thronton Rudolph Lee - Montgomery OL 6'1 308

Carlton Martial McGill-Toolen DE/LB 5'10 210

Treymarius Roberson McGill-Toolen RB 5'10 175

Clayton Kelley New Brockton DB 5'9 183

Max Weeks New Brockton K/P 6'5 193

Will Boler Opelika DB 6'0 175

Zach Yancey Opelika DE/LB 5'10 205

Jackson Tate Park Crossing WR 6'0 195

Matt Trehern Saraland OL 6'3 295

Keandrae Rutledge Southside - Selma DE/LB 6'0 190

Zye'Kee Pruitt Theodore DB 6'0 175

Samuel Plash UMS-Wright OL 6'3 250

Charles Crawford Vigor DB 5'10 172

Nathan Harrison B. T. Washington OL 6'0 315

Maurice Young, Jr. Wetumpka WR 6'0 170

Cephus Johnson Davidson QB 6'4 195



SOUTH COACHES



Scott Horne G. W. Long (Head Coach)

Jason Massey Leroy

Wesley Sims J. U. Blacksher

Lee Carter Jeff Davis

Pat Thompson Sweet Water

Tim Perry Wetumpka

James Lucas Lafayette

Greg Howard Alabama Christian (Administrative Coach)

