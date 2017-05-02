Rosters announced for 58th AHSAA North vs. South All-Star Football Game

(Source: AHSAA) MONTGOMERY, AL -
North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 58th AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game have been selected. The two 37-member teams comprised of 2017 seniors were announced by Alvin Briggs, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Tuesday.
The North-South Game will be played Thursday, July 20 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The annual game will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and broadcast by the AHSAA Radio Network.
The game will be the last all-star game of in this year’s AHSAA Summer Conference. The AHSACDA will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and for the first time, cross country.
Head coach for the South is G.W. Long High School’s Scott Horne. North head coach is Parker High School’s Andre Robinson. Horne has a 74-20 career record in eight years as the Rebels’ head coach. His teams have compiled a 55-7 slate averaging 11 wins per season over the last five years. Long has reached the 2A semifinals each of the last two years going 12-1 each year and currently owns a 25-game region winning streak. Robinson, now in his second tenure as Parker’s head coach, is 64-55 overall in 15 years as a head coach. He coached the Thundering Herd from 1997-2003 before becoming a college assistant coach, then returned to the high school ranks in 2013 at Birmingham Carver, then moved back to Parker in 2014 and has guided the Herd to a 22-11 slate the last three years.
Eight players who helped their teams play in state championship games last December have been selected to play in this summer’s game. Named to the South squad are defensive end Carlton Martial and running back Treymarius Roberson of Class 7A runner-up McGill-Toolen Catholic; defensive back Will Boler and linebacker Zach Yancey of Class 6A state runner-up Opelika.
Named to the North squad are defensive back Jamar Richardson of Class 2A runner-up Aliceville; linebackers Jay Brown and Josh Hatcher of Class 4A state champion Handley; and defensive lineman Richardo Palao of Class 7A state champion Hoover.
Coaches named to Robinson’s North staff are Michael Robertson of Hokes Bluff; Bill Smith of Munford; Mark Heaton of Russellville; Richard Dutton of Lawrence County; Kelvis White of Mae Jemison; Scott Sharp of Madison County; and Cedric Brown, the administrative coach, from Southside-Selma.
Named to the Horne’s South staff are Jason Massey of Leroy; Wesley Sims of J.U. Blacksher; Lee Carter of Jeff Davis; Pat Thompson of Sweet Water; Tim Perry of Wetumpka; James Lucas of LaFayette; and Greg Howard of Alabama Christian, the South administrative coach.
The South holds a 30-25-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The North won 14-0 last year in a game called due to inclement weather in the second quarter.
The AHSADCA operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Membership includes coaches of all AHSAA sports as well as administrators of member schools.
The rosters:
NORTH ALL-STAR TEAM
First name Last name School Pos. Ht. Wt.
Dekarlos Billingsley Scottsboro RB 5'10 197
Trent Brake Corner OL 6'5 285
Jay Brown Handley OLB 5'10 193
Dawson Cazola Gardendale OL 6'2 298
Dakota Chapman McAdory LB 6'1 235
Koy Chapman Gordo QB 6'0 190
Keilend Clayton Clay-Chalkville DL 6'2 290
Isiah Cox Walker WR 5'11 178
Austin Davis Thompson DB 5'11 175
Reynard Ellis Shades Valley RB 6'1 223
Will Evans Haleyville LB 6'2 216
Davyn Flenord Central-Clay Co. WR 6'3 185
Austin Freeman Scottsboro DB 6'0 170
Jeremy Garth James Clemens DL 5'10 230
Josh Hatcher Handley LB 6'0 190
Jay Hawthorne Bob Jones DB 6'0 170
Jalik Jaggwe Austin WR 6'1 190
Khalil Keith Winterboro OL 6'5 290
Spencer Kemble Winfield City ATH 6'2 190
Connor Landers Hartselle LB 5'11 225
Caleb Meyer Hartselle DL 6'1 250
Engene Minter, Jr. Parker WR 6'5 205
Patrick Nuss Vestavia Hills OL 6'7 286
Zac Oden Montevallo QB 6'2 185
Ricardo Palao Hoover DL 6'2 275
Cade Pugh Helena OLB 6'0 190
Jamar Richardson Aliceville DB 6'1 175
Jakari Robinson Munford OL 6'2 298
Tristian Skinner Cullman K 5'11 185
Thomas Smith Florence DB 6'3 200
Antonio Stanton, Jr. Bessemer City Ath 5'9 169
Tucker Walters Bob Jones OL 6'2 290
Will Wetzler Mountain Brook LB 6'0 210
Larry Wooden Spain Park RB 6'0 190
David Woodruff Winfield City OL 6'5 320
Jamal Woods Hueytown DL 6'3 262
Ladarius Woods Decatur RB 5'11 195
NORTH COACHES
Andre Robinson A. H. Parker (Head Coach)
Michael Robertson Hokes Bluff
Bill Smith Munford
Mark Heaton Russellville
Richard Dutton Lawrence County
Kelvis White Mae Jemison
Scott Sharp Madison County
Cedric Brown Southside-Selma (Administrative Coach)
SOUTH ALL-STAR TEAM
First name Last name School Pos. Ht. Wt.
Jamal Hourel Andalusia RB 5'11 210
Thomas Kanaley Andalusia OL 6'5 285
TreShun Floyd Auburn DE/LB 6'1 215
NeColby Maxwell Benjamin Russell RB 5'8 196
Robert Lacey Blount OL 6'3 280
DeNadio Madison Blount DE/LB 6'1 240
Tommy Spivey Brantley WR 6'1 170
C. J. Roberts Carroll RB 6'0 205
Trent Kelley Central- Phenix City OL 6'5 320
Margarius Buchanan Dadeville ATH 5'9 165
Brian Mitchell Daphne DL 6'4 230
James Clemmons Davidson WR 6'1 185
Clifton Robbins Dothan DE/LB 6'2 230
Keonte White Enterprise DE/LB 5'11 230
Cameron McElroy Eufaula DL 6'0 300
Kendarian Handy Jackson DB 6'2 200
Travis Bell Jeff Davis DL 6'0 263
Travez Bozeman Jeff Davis ATH 5'10 179
Travon Mathis Lanett DL 6'3 265
Taryon Edwards Lee - Montgomery DL 5'11 300
Mike Huntley, Jr. Lee - Montgomery QB 5'11 174
Thronton Rudolph Lee - Montgomery OL 6'1 308
Carlton Martial McGill-Toolen DE/LB 5'10 210
Treymarius Roberson McGill-Toolen RB 5'10 175
Clayton Kelley New Brockton DB 5'9 183
Max Weeks New Brockton K/P 6'5 193
Will Boler Opelika DB 6'0 175
Zach Yancey Opelika DE/LB 5'10 205
Jackson Tate Park Crossing WR 6'0 195
Matt Trehern Saraland OL 6'3 295
Keandrae Rutledge Southside - Selma DE/LB 6'0 190
Zye'Kee Pruitt Theodore DB 6'0 175
Samuel Plash UMS-Wright OL 6'3 250
Charles Crawford Vigor DB 5'10 172
Nathan Harrison B. T. Washington OL 6'0 315
Maurice Young, Jr. Wetumpka WR 6'0 170
Cephus Johnson Davidson QB 6'4 195
SOUTH COACHES
Scott Horne G. W. Long (Head Coach)
Jason Massey Leroy
Wesley Sims J. U. Blacksher
Lee Carter Jeff Davis
Pat Thompson Sweet Water
Tim Perry Wetumpka
James Lucas Lafayette
Greg Howard Alabama Christian (Administrative Coach)
