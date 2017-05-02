Dothan Tigers get to work for 2017 season

A new season presents some new challenges for the Dothan High football team. The Tigers lost playmakers Bubba McDaniel and Tyson Williams to graduation which means the underclassmen are going to have to step up and lead in 2017.

The Tigers hit the field this week for spring practice for the first time since losing to Blount in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs six months ago. They'll be relying on a load of juniors to play key roles in the team this year.

Many saw playing time last season as sophomores, which has the Tigers thinking big for the upcoming season.

"We want to continue to build on how we ended it last year," said assistant coach Greg Greenwood. "We are kind of young, but we have some experience. I think if the kids buy in, we will be able to get out of the first round of the playoffs. That's the goal for us."

The Tigers will hold their spring game on the 16th of May against the Rehobeth Rebels.

