Montgomery's Dreamland Bar-B-Que moving

Some big changes are coming to a popular barbecue spot and brewery in downtown Montgomery.

Dreamland Bar-B-Que will move from The Alley into the Railyard Brewing Co. space on West Jefferson Avenue, according to owner Bob Parker.

Issues with Dreamland's current smoke stack led to the decision to move. They're building a pit at the new location and hope to make the move later this month.

The owners of Dreamland also own Railyard. Officials say they will still brew beer at the location.

"The Railyard will exist inside of our space as a brewery. So we're going to take the best of what we do, which is the barbecue from Dreamland, the beer from Railyard, put them in one great space," Parker said.

Dreamland has been at the downtown location for eight years. The restaurant was previously on Atlanta Highway.

