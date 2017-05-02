Suspect in April 14 Selma homicide arrested

The Selma Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the April 14 fatal shooting in the 300 block of South Avenue.

Edree C. Williams, 32, of Selma, is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, according to the police department.

Williams was arrested Tuesday, processed at the Selma City Jail, then transported to the Dallas County Jail.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.