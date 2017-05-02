Suspect arrested in connection to April attempted murder in Selma

Investigators with the Selma Police Department confirmed an arrest Tuesday in the April 12 shooting in the 2100 block of Minter Avenue.

Tommie R. Blythe, 32, of Selma, was taken into custody and charged with a single count of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

Investigators said the victim a vehicle was shot into multiple times, leaving one person injured.

Blythe was processed at the Selma City Jail before being transported to the Dallas County Jail where he's being held without bond.

