Elton Dean asks for prayer for Timmons family, warns against gun bill legislation

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean spoke Tuesday about the shooting that took the life of a 14-year old Bellingrath Middle School student, asking the community to pray for the teen's family.

Dean then pivoted and encouraged the public to ask lawmakers not to allow a bill being considered in the state legislature which would drop the requirement to have a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama.

"This is Montgomery, Alabama," Dean said. "We love Montgomery and we want to keep it safe. Things like what happened yesterday just cannot

continue to keep happening. When you give people free reigns to carry guns, this is not the wild, wild west. This is one Montgomery. We're one big family."

Several members of local and state law enforcement have come out against the proposed bill. However, bill sponsor Sen Gerald Allen says it's about protecting the Constitution and the Second Amendment.

Allen also has said the reason for the opposition is not because of safety concerns by law enforcement but because authorities are afraid of losing the money they collect on concealed carry permits.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.