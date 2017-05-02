Chilton County road rage suspect arrested after motorcyclists injured

A medical helicopter takes off from the scene of the crash Monday afternoon. (Source: Duwan Walker)

The Clanton Police Department has recovered a vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 65 Monday. Officers also arrested the alleged driver, 59-year-old George Cleveland, of Clanton.

Cleveland is facing charges of assault, felony leaving the scene of an accident and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say Cleveland was involved in a crash that injured two people The crash happened near the 207-mile marker, just south of Temple Road. Investigators believe it was the result of a road rage incident between Cleveland and two people riding a motorcycle.

The two riding the motorcycle, a male, and a female, were taken from the scene by a medical helicopter for treatment. The extent of the extent of their injuries is unknown, but it is believed that they will recover. The driver of the other vehicle drove off.

The Clanton Police Department announced on its Facebook page that Cleveland was found Tuesday evening and thanked those who helped in the investigation.

