Family Sunshine Center addresses '13 Reasons Why' controversy

About half of U.S. doctors received payments from the pharmaceutical and medical device industries in 2015, amounting to $2.4 billion, a new study reports.More >>
The Trump administration announced on Monday that it will ease the requirements for healthy school lunch programs spearheaded by former First Lady Michelle Obama.More >>
It may not come as a surprise, but a new study suggests that people who reach middle age in good heart health can look forward to a longer, healthier life.More >>
Score yet another point for low-dose aspirin: Regularly taking "baby" aspirin appears to protect women from the most common type of breast cancer, new research suggests.More >>
American toddlers are more likely to eat french fries than green vegetables on any given day, according to a new national survey on children's eating habits.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
North Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks is facing an avalanche of criticism on social media for comments he made during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper Monday afternoon.More >>
It's a taboo topic that's often swept under the rug, but the new Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has started a discussion about suicide that's raising some concerns. As millions tune in around the world, a Montgomery group has seen an uptick in requests for suicide prevention training since the popular show debuted.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
More than 120 children in Perry County are getting free eye care today.More >>
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer?More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
The husband of Happy Days star Erin Moran says the actress died from stage four skin cancer.More >>
The ABC Cancer Ministry will be hosting a bone marrow registry drive along with Be the Match in Prattville Wednesday.More >>
