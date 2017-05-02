AL Black Caucus promises filibuster of session over redistricting plan

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been talking about Syria in what the White House called a "very good" phone call.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Republican bill would reduce the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, make it easier for the president to remove its director and subject it to the regular appropriations process.More >>
Hillary Clinton says she's taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles in it.More >>
Qualifying is now underway for Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate seat with primaries scheduled for August 15th and a general election on December 12th. Sen. Luther Strange,More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Congress is moving forward with a plan to give hourly workers more flexibility with their overtime.More >>
The remainder of Alabama's legislative session could be in doubt as the House Black Caucus has already started a filibuster which they say could continue for the rest of the regular session unless a compromise can be made on the court-ordered redistricting plan.More >>
Alabama's secretary of state says 92 political candidates and donation groups have broken campaign finance rules.More >>
Legislation that would require health insurers to cover an intensive autism therapy has stalled in the state Senate after passing the House of Representatives unanimously.More >>
“It’s to protect the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment that is the cornerstone of this piece of legislation,“ Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, explained.More >>
It took almost all day, but lawmakers have passed the Alabama memorial preservation act.More >>
