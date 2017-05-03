ALDOT, EMA to perform I-65 evacuation exercise Wednesday

The Alabama Department of Transportation will be conducting a hurricanee evacuation exercise on I-65 Wednesday.

According to ALDOT officials, the Emergency Management Agency and local agencies will conduct a hurrican preparation lane-reversal simulation on I-65 from Mobile to Montgomery. This drill should not impact traffic but you may see some activity along the interstate.

Interstate reversals, also known as contraflow, require a lot of communication between all the agencies involved. The goal is to make sure they can safely get all lanes moving north from Mobile to Montgomery if there’s a need to evacuate for a hurricane.

In the event of an evacuation situation, ALDOT would convert all lanes on I-65 to the northbound direction from Mobile to Montgomery.

