Eric: Quiet today, wet weather overnight

A mainly sunny and mild start to our Wednesday morning could deceive you into thinking we're dry for awhile. We're dry for the day, but showers and storms are set to re-enter Alabama tonight and into Thursday. It's a potent storm system, but one that appears to carry only minimal concern with regard to severe weather potential...

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies will go partly cloudy into the afternoon as highs climb into the middle 80s. A random shower may be possible across southwest Alabama, but we think rain elsewhere is unlikely.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms will quickly overspread west Alabama around or slightly after midnight. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, but will be entering an environment of very limited instability. As such, we anticipate most of the thunderstorm activity to be weakening as it moves eastward.

We're keeping any mention of severe weather out of the forecast through central Alabama. It's south Alabama that we may still need to watch for a very marginal threat for a borderline severe storm or two. Instability even there should be limited, but if storms are able to locally overcome that limiting factor, it will be across our far southern counties.

The bigger player in our forecast may end up being the heavy rain element as model guidance suggest 1"+ totals are likely across areas generally south of 80/85. Flash Flood Watches are in effect across southwest Alabama to account for this potential. It is likely early morning commuters will be affected by rain area wide, but the timing may actually get this first wave out of the area by the morning rush after 8am. Additional isolated to scattered development with the front will be ongoing into at least early afternoon, but isn't expected to be severe.

LOOKING AHEAD: I've again lowered high temperatures Friday with a very cold pocket of air aloft supporting highs staying in the 60s across central Alabama. An isolated shower can't be ruled out Friday, mainly north. The weekend looks lovely and dry as temps stay in the 70s Saturday, back to around 80 by Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.