AU softball senior named SEC Player of the Week, all-time RBI leader

In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.

Cooper was named SEC Player of the Week, SEC all-time RBI leader with 266 and she's just trying to savor the moment.



"When I hit it I was like oh crap I just hit it and you'll see me just smiling as I round third cause I knew I just hit it and I got to do it at home and it was just awesome," smiled Cooper.

During final exam week at Auburn University, it's a balancing act. Especially for an athlete still finishing up their season.

"It was really funny I have all my notifications off on social media and so I checked my email and my Dad sent me a message, 'Hey congrats on SEC POTW,' I'm like oh so it's an honor and a privilege and I'm just trying to enjoy and savor these last few weeks," Cooper says.

Head Coach Clint Myers says, "She's been very humble. It's never been about her. It's about the team winning and she's done a great job with her leadership. She's gonna be missed."

Hard to believe but no one on this Tigers team has played at Alabama, so having them last up on the schedule in Tuscaloosa is one they've had circled for a while.

"It's gonna be the perfect environment we want to go in before postseason because it's going to be everyone against us and it's gonna be loud, it's gonna be awesome, it's gonna be that postseason feel that we need to work on and we want to thrive on," Cooper says.

Both teams are fighting for the first round bye in the SEC Tournament next week in Knoxville. That first round bye is given to the top four finishers in the South Eastern Conference.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.