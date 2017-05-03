Multiple Montgomery area residents charged in FL armed robbery, shooting

Investigators in Bay County, Florida have arrested several suspects from the Montgomery area in connection to a March 26 armed robbery that left a man critically injured.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Ruth Corley said officers were called to the scene of an armed robbery in a hotel parking lot on Palms Blvd. that morning just before noon. On scene, deputies found Enterprise resident Roderick Sistrunk suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation showed Sistrunk, 23, initially met with the suspects, each of whom is from the Montgomery area. According to the Panama City News Herald, he was then robbed of a speaker and an AK-47 he was trying to sell. Corley said the investigation found the suspects were meeting the victim about the stereo equipment but when they saw the gun, they started plotting the robbery.

An eyewitness later identified the suspected shooter, Deshon Holloway, 19, as a man seen with the victim on security video at a nearby fast food restaurant prior to the shooting.

Holloway was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force in Montgomery on April 12. He has since been charged with attempted murder.

Corley said two other suspects were identified on April 17 as Aldeltrice Murphy, 21, and Markeazz Holcombe, 19. They were arrested in Lowndes County in connection to the armed robbery and extradited to Florida.

The latest arrest took place Tuesday when Jaderian Coleman was taken into custody by the Marshals Service in Montgomery. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail while awaiting a return to Florida.

The investigation is ongoing.

