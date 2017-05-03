Montgomery students meet Mackenzie the 832 K9's Deputy Dog

On Wednesday, a group of students at Garrett Elementary School got a chance to meet Mackenzie, a canine member of the 832 K9’s Deputy Dogs.

The 832 K9’s Deputy Dogs are a part of the Kody Snodgrass Memorial Foundation. The Foundation is dedicated to the memory of Deputy Kody H. Snodgrass of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, according to their website.

Donna Wilson the breeding coordinator for 832 K9’s Deputy Dogs says Snodgrass’ badge number was 0832 it represents the numbers in the foundation's name. The foundation provides trained bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies across the country and overseas at no cost. They also provide handler training to law enforcement agencies, Wilson says.

Around Christmas time, students in Mrs. Burnett's class stepped up to the plate and helped the foundation with their fundraiser, Santa Paws. To say thank you for their efforts, the students got a chance to meet one of the deputy dogs.

Wilson says the foundation wanted to put a name with the face of the organization so the students know who they helped. Wilson talked to the students about Mackenzie and her job. The two also demonstrated how a search dog uses their nose to find a missing person.

The items the students collected will go to help the foundation welcome and train the new litters of puppies.

For more information about the foundation, visit this website.

