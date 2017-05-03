Cell service restored after major outage in south AL

The City of Elba says issues that caused cell phone service interruptions Wednesday appear to be fixed and residents should be able to dial 911 again for service. There were also reports of service interruptions for other south Alabama cities including Andalusia and Greenville.

Verizon Wireless also confirmed the issue was resolved.

Elba Police Department and City Hall officials said they received reports that a fiber optic cable between Elba and New Brockton had been cut or damaged, which affected service to most, if not all, service providers.

Officials did not have any reports of land lines being affected.?

