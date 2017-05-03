Cell service restored after major outage in south AL

The City of Elba says issues that caused cell phone service interruptions Wednesday appear to be fixed and residents should be able to dial 911 again for service. There were also reports of service interruptions for other south Alabama cities including Andalusia and Greenville.
Verizon Wireless also confirmed the issue was resolved.
Elba Police Department and City Hall officials said they received reports that a fiber optic cable between Elba and New Brockton had been cut or damaged, which affected service to most, if not all, service providers.
Officials did not have any reports of land lines being affected.?
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...More >>
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:53:51 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:53:51 GMT
As Apple's stash of cash grows, so does the possibility that the world's most valuable company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.More >>
As Apple's stash of cash grows, so does the possibility that the world's most valuable company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.More >>
Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:30:11 GMT
Source: WSFA 12 News
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.