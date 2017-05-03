'I'm ready for trial' says Lowndes County triple murder suspect Deandra Lee

Lowndes County triple capital murder suspect Deandra Lee was in court for two separate felony cases Wednesday and was sentenced to 126 months for a recent conviction of two counts of promoting prison contraband.

Lee was sentenced to 10 years for first-degree promoting prison contraband and six months for the same charge in the third-degree. The decade will be spent with the Alabama Department of Corrections while the final six months will be served in the county jail.

Lee was charged in the contraband case while in jail on no bond stemming from his 2012 arrest. That came after a four-day manhunt in the triple capital murder case involving twin victims Taylor and Jordan DeJerinett and their 73-year-old caretaker, Jack Mac Girder.

A hearing in the capital case followed the sentencing.

The court took up around a dozen motions filed by the defense, something the state categorized as frivolous. The motions covered nearly any issue that could come up during trial including how to charge the jury and requests to limit gruesome photos and evidence of the murder victims.

The judge didn't rule on any of the motions from the bench.

As Lee left the courtroom, WSFA 12 News reporter Jennifer Horton asked him if he was concerned about the trial. He responded, “Yeah, I am ready for trial”.

The case has been set for trial nearly a half dozen times. Wednesday the defense indicated they may not be ready by the October 10 trial date. The judge indicated 150 citizens will summoned as potential jurors for this case.

Lowndes Co triple capital murder suspect Deandre Lee tells @wsfa12news he's ready to go to trial. pic.twitter.com/yWbVmVjvVK — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) May 3, 2017

