Alex City eyes potential site for new police department building

Alex City is looking into moving its entire police department to another location, one that has quite a bit of history behind it.

The Alex City police department is quickly running out of room, with extension cords taking up a lot of space. A crowded room is left for investigators, and there are issues with one wall in the courtroom upstairs.

Chief Jay Turner says the time has long come to move out. In the last 5 years, for example, Alex City spent $60,000 replacing a roof that still leaks.

"We are in a building that's in a historical landmark, so we can't update," Turner said.

"We need more parking downtown," Alex City mayor Jim Nabors said.

Nabors is looking at the old Russell Corporation office as the new police department and municipal court, a place that once was the center of power for the textile industry in Tallapoosa County. The city council recently approved a $7,500 study to determine whether it's a workable deal.

"It has to be brought up to code. Some of it is deteriorating, how much do we need to salvage," said Nabors.

If all of this comes to pass, there will be no jail cell. Turner says he wants to get out of the jail business.

"We've already talked with Sheriff Abbott and if it's something feasible we could work up we could house everybody," said Turner.

Nabors anticipates getting the results from the study within 6 months.

Much like the police department now, the Russell office is old but far bigger with a few relics from a bygone era such as a rusty looking sewing machine still attached to its yarns.

Prattville recently made a similar transition, moving its police, fire and EMA administrators into a refurbished building on Daniel Pratt's property in downtown Prattville area.

