Final preparations for Wiregrass Area Will Graham Celebration underway

Preparations for the Wiregrass Area Will Graham Celebration are wrapping up in Dothan.

The free, family-friendly event kicks off Friday. Will Graham and his team are spending these last two days to prepare, spread the word and invite everyone to the celebration.

"We've had a lot of volunteer support to come in and help us with last minute phone calls. Mailing projects that we've had. We've increased our social media presence preparing packets of information ensuring the facility is ready for the amount of people that are going to show up this weekend," said Robert Tatum, Celebration Director.

Approximately 140 area churches are working with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to host the Wiregrass Area Will Graham Celebration. The goal is to change lives and share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

"Every night I'm going to be preaching. I'll have a chance to preach from the Bible, because it's not my words that changes people's lives, it's the Bible. It's God words that changes people's hearts and so I want people to hear the word of God and give them a chance to respond," said Will Graham, Vice President/Associate Evangelist of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Will Graham is the third generation of Grahams dedicated to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. He's also traveling to Indiana, Canada and Mexico.

"Dad gives me the opportunity to go out and preach so I go to usually five or six different places throughout the year to preach in different cities across the world," Graham said.

There will be a kidzfest to engage children also.

"Saturday morning it's going to be a lot of fun. With the activities starting at 9 a.m. we'll have jump houses and face painting and all of things that children like to do and then we're going to move them into the civic center around 10:15, 10:30 to start a program with kids choir that's made up with kids from the Wiregrass Area along with the special presentation," Tatum said.

The Will Graham celebration is Friday to Sunday. Services will start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Dothan Civic Center. Sunday's service begins at 4 p.m.

