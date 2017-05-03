Legislator who spoke out for term limits to announce future public service plans

An Alabama representative who spoke out for term limits will announce his plans for future political office on Monday.

Rep. Paul Beckman, R- Prattville, will announce his intention to fulfill a campaign promise he made in 2010, to not seek more than two terms in the Alabama House of Representatives.

"I believe in term limits," Beckman said. "When I offered myself for service in 2010, I did so with the understanding it would be another citizen's turn to serve this outstanding community after eight years."

Beckman has filed legislation that would impose term limits on legislators.

Beckman will announce his plans for future public service Monday at 10 a.m., on the steps of the Autauga County Courthouse in Prattville.

