Man arrested after fatal golf cart crash in south Alabama

A Brewton resident was arrested and charged after a fatal crash involving a golf cart, according to Chief Bryan Davis of the Flomaton Police Department.

Garrett Michael Williamson, 25, was charged Wednesday with reckless murder and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death.

On Tuesday at 4:27 p.m., Davis says the Flomaton Police Department received a call on an ATV and vehicle crash with injuries on Old Fannie Road. Witnesses told officers that a Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows, no tag, silver or dark blue, hit the golf cart and left the scene. Several witnesses also said the vehicle was driving erratically as it left the scene.

Myrtle Ann Rolin and James Ray Foster, both residents of Flomaton, were in the golf cart was hit and received injuries. Both were taken from the scene by Life Flight and Life Guard. Rolin later died from her injuries at Sacred Heart Hospital.

The Flomaton Police Department worked with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Traffic Homicide division in the crash scene investigation. After hearing several tips, officers identified a person of interest in the case, Williamson.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Department assisted Flomaton Police Department in the capture of Williamson on Wednesday. They found his car in a wooded area off of Chavers Creek Road and then detained Williamson 100 yards away.

Williamson was taken to Escambia County Jail where he is currently being held.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.