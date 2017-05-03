Montgomery elementary students to put on 'Mulan'

The Disney film Mulan is coming to a stage near you!

Morningview Elementary is gearing up to perform the Broadway musical live. There will be three performances, May 10, 11, and 12.

Each performance starts at 7 p.m. at Carver High School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. You can buy tickets at the door.

