Alex City symbol of strength moved to new location

An iconic symbol of strength in Alex City has been moved to another location.
The bronze eagle stood perched for 40 years in front of the old Russell Corporate office near downtown Alex City. The eagle has been moved, cleaned up and will eventually be located on the property of the Russell Medical Center on Highway 280.
Mayor Jim Nabors says the eagle was a gift to Russell in 1977, commemorating the company's 75th anniversary. Mayor Nabors says the decision to move came after city leaders felt it would be appreciated more in a more visible location such as the medical center.
The eagle will not only be cleaned up, but outfitted with a fountain as well.
Thursday, May 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:03:39 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-05-04 06:03:39 GMT
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...More >>
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:53:51 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:53:51 GMT
As Apple's stash of cash grows, so does the possibility that the world's most valuable company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.More >>
As Apple's stash of cash grows, so does the possibility that the world's most valuable company will use some of the money for a huge acquisition that would expand its empire beyond iPhones and other gadgets.More >>
Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:30:11 GMT
Source: WSFA 12 News
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.