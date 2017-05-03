Alex City symbol of strength moved to new location

An iconic symbol of strength in Alex City has been moved to another location.

The bronze eagle stood perched for 40 years in front of the old Russell Corporate office near downtown Alex City. The eagle has been moved, cleaned up and will eventually be located on the property of the Russell Medical Center on Highway 280.

Mayor Jim Nabors says the eagle was a gift to Russell in 1977, commemorating the company's 75th anniversary. Mayor Nabors says the decision to move came after city leaders felt it would be appreciated more in a more visible location such as the medical center.

The eagle will not only be cleaned up, but outfitted with a fountain as well.

