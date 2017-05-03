Alex City gets red and white water tower from Fruit of the Loom

Alex City has a new water tower. The checkered red and white tower sits across from the Russell Medical Center along Highway 280. The Fruit of the Loom company doesn't want it anymore, so it's deeding it to the city.
Mayor Jim Nabors says it just makes sense.
"We have a vested interest in it because it is part of our water system, part of our communications system and will be housing our 911 network and something that should belong to the city," said Nabors.
Mayor Nabors says the city is paying the company the $10,000 required to make alterations to the property and building near the tower.
