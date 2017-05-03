Opelika-Auburn visitor spending increases 91% over last decade

The travel and tourism industry continues to be one of the most viable segments of the Auburn-Opelika economy.

An economic impact report from the Alabama Department of Tourism shows over the last decade visitor spending has increased 91 percent. Auburn-Opelika has become a destination that is drawing travelers with a variety of interest.

"It is everything from business and corporate meetings to large scale sporting events like the super seven and the Barbasol PGA Championship," said

Robyn Bridges, Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau.

In 2016 visitors who made a stop through shelled out $438 million on hotels, restaurants and retail. This is a 12 percent increase over the previous year.

"They want to live here, work here, and visit here. It all works hand in hand," said Bridges.

The tourism industry employs 6,243 individuals in Lee County, making it the area’s second largest employer behind Auburn University. Tourism revenue also saves residents money and continues to play a major role in this areas economic health.

"It saves every individuals more than $400 in their state and local taxes. If tourism went away that would be an additional burden on our citizens and tax payers," said Bridges.

The Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel & Conference Center at Grand National is just one business who is feeling the impact.

"We definitely have seen it here. We have just completed a full renovation here and we are adding some new features," said Brooke Kastner, Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel and Conference Center at Grand National. "We have found our peak season is starting earlier, around the end of February and March and is going through November."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.