Man convicted of 1999 rape, murder active online in prison

A man convicted of and sentenced to death for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl has been active on social media, despite spending his days in solitary confinement.

Latonya Sager, the 10-year-old victim, was found strangled to death in a relative's Norwood home in 1999. Willie Earl Scott, a family friend, was arrested and charged after DNA evidence on Sager's body tied him to the crime.

Scott was also convicted of raping another victim on the same night he killed Sager.

After Scott's conviction and sentence was handed out, Sager's family assumed justice had been served. However, in the past year family members discovered Scott was on Facebook.

Cell phones are contraband in prison, and Sager's family reached out to Holman Prison, where Scott is being held, in order to get the page shut down. According to the family, nothing appeared to be done.

Sager's family turned then to our sister station in Birmingham, WBRC, prompting an On Your Side Investigation. Read what they discovered here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.