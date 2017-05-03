Float your Boat Race and Festival coming to Montgomery

Calling all boating enthusiasts! The Float your Boat Race and Festival is coming to Montgomery.

Each team of five will build a boat out of supplies given to them the day of the event. Once the boat is built it will be put to the test in the Alabama River. Awards will be given to the winners in different categories.

The cost to participate is $500 per team. The proceeds will go the Valiant Cross Academy. The goal is to get a team for each of the 60 students currently enrolled at the Academy.

The event will be held July 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will start at 255 Commerce St. in downtown Montgomery.

For more information call 334-625-2100.

