Vigil for shooting victim prompts plea to the community against gun violence

The Gibbs Village community is sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough.

The plea against gun violence emerged from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.

A face was missing in the crowd for Patrece Esther Wednesday night.

"I wish I could see my boy,” said Esther.

The heartbroken mother just buried her 19-year-old son.

"He wasn't a bad kid, he just ended up choosing a bad path, that ended. But he wasn't bad,” said Esther.

Larenzo Esther was shot at the corner of Westview Drive and Goodwyn Drive around 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. He would later succumb to his injuries at an area hospital. Larenzo’s friends and family say the city of Montgomery needs to learn from this tragedy.

"It's time for us to come together as a community and it’s time for us to put the guns down,” said Tashina Morris, TS Morris Intervention.

Community activists say they're tired of violence becoming the norm.

"Every other weekend we're burying somebody, every other day we're seeing our children being shot and killed,” said Morris.

For Omar Smith, the shooting should send a message to the city that we can do better.

“Enough is enough, we tired. I've been shot, I've been to prison, I know a lot of other people that have. We lost Doe B, we lost Fat Head. We lost a lot of talented people and we just can't keep losing people like this. The city needed these guys,” said Smith, Men Against Negativity.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Esther exchanged gunfire with 25-year-old Christopher Cushenberry, who also died as a result of the incident.

