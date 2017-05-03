Education budget passes house 100-0

The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.

The $6.4 billion budget passed, after the legislative black caucus put its filibuster on hold.

Rep. John Knight, D- Montgomery, told members that the black caucus was not planning to filibuster, as the budget is one of lawmakers' main responsibilities.

"I think it speaks to the cooperation of the body and the leadership in the ways and means education committee," said education budget chair Rep. Bill Poole, R- Tuscaloosa. "We work on this proposal for months and months and months and culminate with a unanimous vote I'm very proud of and I think the most important thing to me is that it validates that we had the right priorities in the right needs."

The budget will provide money to hire 152 teaching units for grades 4-6. It also provides more the $13 million for the state's Pre-K programs and additional funds for the state's foundation program.

Four year universities seemed to be one of those who missed out, seeing their money frozen.

According to Poole, the veterans affairs scholarship are up any potential funding increase for higher education budget.

The bill will now head to the senate where they can concur, or send the bill to a conference committee.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.