Faulkner blisters Martin Methodist in SSAC tourney opener, 12-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Faulkner Athletics) - Second-ranked and seeded Faulkner's (44-10) six-run seventh inning slammed the door shut on the 12-3 blowout of seventh-seeded Martin Methodist (16-29-1) here on the opening day of the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament at Patterson Field downtown.

The Eagles advance to play No. 20 William Carey tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Reid Long put Faulkner on the board with a sacrifice fly in the team’s first trip to the plate while the three ensuing runs were all tallied on RedHawk infield errors.

Martin Methodist cut the Eagle lead in half with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but Faulkner’s offense was far from done.

Paolo Montezuma drilled a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning before the Eagles unloaded in the seventh.

An Olivier Basabe twin-RBI single over the shortstop ignited the explosive frame and Ryan Rosa drove in an addition run on single just moments later.

Austin Paschke brought the hammer down with a three-run bomb into the vegetation in right center field to cap the scoring spree.

Wes Roberson punctuated the contest scoring from second base on a wild throw in the eight inning.

Israel Fuentes moved to 10-0 on the year after giving up a pair of earned runs on seven hits in as many innings of work from the mound. The right-hander also struck out nine batters.

Montezuma was 2-for-2, scored twice and drove in a run.

Tra’mayne Holmes was 3-for-5 and scored twice while Basabe went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and runs.

The third-seeded Crusaders await Faulkner tomorrow evening. William Carey took two of three away from the Eagles in the final home series of the regular season.

(Courtesy: Faulkner Athletics)